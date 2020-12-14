Lexy Panterra Models ‘Baddie Vibez’ Hoodie & Miniskirt With Blue Santa Hat

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to showing off her outfits and is using the social media platform to model her own merchandise.

The “Pretty Young Savage” songstress stunned in a white hoodie that featured large black text that said “Baddie Vibez.” The item of clothing had a pocket across the front and appeared to be loose-fitted. She teamed the look with a miniskirt of the same color that also had “Baddie Vibez” in small. Panterra wrapped herself up in a black fluffy coat and opted for long white socks. She completed her look with black lace-up leather boots and accessorized with a ring. Panterra rocked acrylic nails that were painted with blue polish. She appeared to be getting in the festive mood and wore a blue Santa hat. Panterra styled her wavy blond and brunette hair down for the occasion.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on top of a suitcase on the side of the main road. Panterra was snapped from the thighs-up in front of a yellow sunset. She reached out her right arm and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Panterra was photographed from head-to-toe while sporting a similar pose. She looked fixated on something to her right and showed off her side profile.

In the tags, the rapper credited her merchandise account, Baddie Universe.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 12,500 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“You wouldn’t be waiting long if I was around. So gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“The baddest of them all,” another person shared.

“Beautiful as always Lexy, I love you so much,” remarked a third fan.

“The most perfect woman alive,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Panterra. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cropped yellow jacket that featured a hood with black high-waisted biker shorts that fell above her upper thigh. Panterra wore black-and-white socks and multicolored Nike lace-up sneakers that had their iconic swoosh logo on the side. She accessorized with black shades, earrings, and rings and sported her locks down. Panterra posed inside a fitting room filled with yellow decor.