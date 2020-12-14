Meghan Markle Speaks About The ‘Quiet Heroes’ Of COVID-19 Pandemic On CNN Special

Meghan Markle spoke about the quiet heroes of the coronavirus pandemic during a surprise appearance on CNN Heroes, a special devoted to celebrating those who have made extraordinary contributions to humanitarian aid and a difference in their communities. Her segment was filmed from the home in California she shares with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie.

In a segment where she addressed the audience directly, Meghan was seen seated in an outdoor area. Behind her, lavender flowers added a serene backdrop to a pointed message she shared with the audience.

Meghan stated that in a world that was universally challenging for everyone, she felt inspired by the stories of compassion in communities across the country. She spoke of how people had put their own needs aside to come together to support the collective well-being of those around them.

“Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard and, overnight, everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with a heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that neighborhoods responded in challenging times,” Meghan stated in an Instagram post seen below.

She shared that collectively, good was seen in neighbors, and in entire communities who came together to say they would not stand by while their neighbors went hungry. Meghan spoke of those who were immunocompromised and the most vulnerable who were taken care of by those who delivered food brought to their doorsteps. She addressed how the use of food in these times of crisis could feel as comforting as a much-needed hug in the absence of human contact due to social distancing.

Meghan concluded her statement by celebrating the “quiet heroes” who helped in their areas, including the ones who helped those in isolation, and the people who helped to nourish their neighbors. She said they proved that in the darkest times when people come together, collectively, they had the power to remind someone else that there was hope and that everything would be okay.

Fans appeared to respond positively to Meghan’s message in the comments section of the post.

“She was very eloquent and thoughtful. I loved her message,” remarked one fan.

“Meghan is an amazing woman, a great example to follow,” penned a second viewer.

“Thank you for your words and YOUR light,” claimed a third Instagram user of Meghan’s appearance on the program.