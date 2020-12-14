‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Says COVID-19 Diagnosis Was A ‘Dark’ Time For Her Family

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran said the coronavirus took a great 'physical and emotional' toll on her.

Dorit Kemsley says COVID-19 took a big toll on her and her family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, opened up about her recent coronavirus diagnosis in a new Instagram post as she revealed that she is now recovered and ready for some holiday joy with her children.

In a video shared with her Instagram followers, Dorit posed with her kids, Jagger, 6, and Phoenix, 4, at their California home. The Beverly beach founder wore a stylish plaid mini dress and black boots as she cuddled with her adorable kids while they talked to Santa Claus in a video chat. A gorgeously decorated Christmas tree could be seen in the background of the Kemsley home as Dorit shared the sweet moment with her children.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, the mom of two gave her followers an update on her experience with the coronavirus.

Dorit shared that contracting the virus was “an incredibly dark” time for her entire clan. The superfit star admitted that the virus took a much greater “physical and emotional toll” on her than she ever imagined it would.

Dorit also reminded her 1.1 million social media followers that they must do all they can to slow the spread during the holiday season. She also revealed she quarantined for two weeks from her kids after testing positive and that she couldn’t wait to share some holiday magic with her family once they reunited.

Many fans reacted to Dorit’s post with supportive messages for her in the comments section.

“So happy you are feeling better and enjoying your sweet babies!! Love this!!” one fan wrote. “I was praying for you! Many were.”

“So glad you’re ok, safe and recovering, Dorit!” another added. “Being away from your babies and PK would be so hard and make it even worse!”

“I’m sure the hardest part was the separation from your children,” a third fan wrote to the Bravo beauty. “I am glad you are ok!”

“So happy you are feeling emotionally and physically stronger!! Must feel so nice to hug those sweeties,” another added.

Dorit was not the only RHOBH star to get hit with the dreaded virus. Veteran cast member Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton, who has been tapped as “Friend” of the Housewives for next season, also both reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Filming for the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was recently shut down due to COVID-19 safety concerns.