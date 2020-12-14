Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Poses In Lace Bra To Reveal ‘Transformation’

The 25-year-old Dutch lingerie model wowed in new photos.

Romee Strijd revealed her “transformation” on social media over the weekend as she posed in a bra to document her pregnancy. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a series of photos on her Instagram to show how her body changed before and after welcoming her daughter, Mint, earlier this month.

The first snap saw the 25-year-old pose in a black lace bra to reveal her barely there baby bump. She placed her left hand on her middle and flashed some skin in skintight black leggings that sat just below her navel.

The star’s skin glowed as she posed side on to the camera in front of a white background with her long hair down.

In the second photo, Romee had a much larger baby bump. She pulled a similar pose in a plain black bra and skintight bottoms with longer hair as she turned to look at the camera with both hands on her tummy.

In the third, her belly was even bigger. She adopted the same pose and wore what appeared to be the same outfit as she supported her bump with her long tresses curled.

The next photo showed Romee with a big smile as she flashed her pearly whites with a bigger still middle. She placed her left hand underneath her burgeoning tummy with her other by her side as she accessorized with a bangle.

The final image featured Romee after giving birth. The new mom adorably cuddled her baby girl on her chest as she rocked a crop top and leggings. The star had her long locks straight and looked down and smiled at the newborn, who wore a yellow onesie.

In the caption, she told her 6.7 million followers that the set showed her “transformation” and urged fans to check out the link in her bio which took them to her YouTube page.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share praise, including many of her fellow models.

“Beautiful angels,” Lilly Sabri commented with two heart eye emoji.

Lily Aldridge commented with eight hearts, while Elsa Hosk matched with three hearts with sparkles.

Other famous faces who commented on the snap included Sara Sampaio and Daphne Groeneveld.

The upload proved a big hit, amassing over 678,000 likes and 2,600-plus comments.

Romee continued to stun in professional photo shoot pictures throughout her pregnancy. One posted to social media in April featured the star in a sparkly net top and no bottoms as she sat at a grand piano.