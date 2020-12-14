Jade Thirlwall Wows In Short Multicolored Feathery Dress For ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of pics of herself. The songstress performed with her group members on Strictly Come Dancing and opted for a colorful number.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a multicolored dress that mainly consisted of feathers. On the left, the item of clothing featured sequins and had thin jeweled straps. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Thirlwall wore strappy heels that helped showcase her large tattoo on her right leg. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with different colored polish. Thirlwall styled her long, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of a hallway from head-to-toe. The songstress appeared to be strutting her stuff while resting her arms beside her. Thirlwall gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while resting her locks behind her shoulders.

In the next slide, she was captured closer up in front of a plain white backdrop. Thirlwall raised both her hands to the side of her head and stared in front with a gorgeous mouth-open look.

In the third frame, the X Factor winner attached another snap of her walking down the hallway.

In the tags, Thirlwall credited designer Germanier and fashion stylists Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her look glam.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 291,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7 million followers.

“When do you ever say no to sequins, feathers or rainbow colours,” one user wrote.

“Yeah that dress looks absolutely stunning but those nails. I LOVE THEM!!!” another person shared.

“You really came through with this one,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“GOD IS A WOMAN,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

On Strictly Come Dancing, Little Mix performed their hit single “Break Up Song.” The full performance can be watched on the BBC’s official YouTube channel. Jesy Nelson was not in attendance due to her extended break from the group, per Daily Mail.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Thirlwall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dazzled in a strapless orange dress that appeared to be covered in sequins and shimmered in the light for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.