Gwen Stefani, 51, Looks Ageless In Bra Top, Daisy Dukes & Thigh-High Boots While Promoting New Single

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The three-time Grammy Award winner released a new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” earlier this month and is using the social media platform to promote the track.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in a black bra top that featured a tassel hanging off the center. The item of clothing was tied around her neck from the front and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Stefani teamed the look with tiny Daisy Dukes that fell above her upper thigh and had frayed hems. She wrapped a belt around the attire that also had many tassels attached. Stefani opted for black fishnet tights and thigh-high boots of the same color. She wrapped herself up in a plaid shirt and a sequined black jacket. Stefani rocked acyrlic nails that were painted with black polish. She accessorized herself with numerous rings, a necklace, bracelets, and small earrings. Stefani styled her platinum blond hair in a ponytail for the occasion.

The 51-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a dirty-looking backdrop. The mom-of-three placed both hands on her hips and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Stefani tilted her face to the left and showcased her side profile.

In the next slide, the No Doubt frontwoman was snapped from head-to-toe with her right leg crossed over the other. She raised one hand to the wall beside her and kept her left hand on her hip.

In the third and final frame, Stefani flashed a huge smile and linked both her hands above her head.

In the tags, she credited her fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, hairstylist Danilo, makeup artist Gregory Arlt, and photographer Lindsey Byrnes.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 970 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“Why do you look like you never age???” one user wrote, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“I’ve been singing on repeat #LetMeReintroduceMyself since it came out. Such a cool vibe, love it!! Many blessings to you Gwen,” another person shared.

“Whatever kinda blood she’s drinking, I want it too. She’s aging backwards,” remarked a third fan.

“Such amazing style – I love the glam,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Stefani sang her new single on The Voice. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress dazzled in a bejeweled ensemble while singing in front of a nostalgic backdrop that displayed small clips of Stefani’s old music videos.