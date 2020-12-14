Kylie Jenner Poses With Kim Kardashian’s Youngest Child, Psalm, 1, For Adorable Snaps: ‘The Cool Aunt’

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself with Kim Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, 1. The makeup guru, who is a mother to her daughter Stori, is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Kylie stunned in a white sweatshirt that featured a graphic print across the front with the visible text “Los Angeles Champions.” She teamed the ensemble with matching joggers and wrapped herself in a long coat of the same color that fell past her knees. Kylie opted for white lace-up sneakers and accessorized herself with small earrings. She styled her shoulder-length brunette hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

Psalm wore a white sweatshirt with what looked to be a gray T-shirt underneath. He sported white sweatpants and gray-and-yellow lace-up Yeezy sneakers.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was snapped in front of a beautiful pink-and-blue sky. Kylie held Psalm in her right arm while holding her phone in the other. The reality star’s hair was blowing in her face but that didn’t stop her from looking fierce.

In the next slide, Kylie leaned back while gazing directly at the camera lens with a smile. The adorable snap saw Psalm looking over at her while he raised one hand to his mouth.

In the third and final frame, the pair was captured by a window. Kylie looked at her nephew while he appeared to be fixated on something in front of him.

For her caption, Kylie referred to herself as “the cool aunt.”

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 6.1 million likes and over 13,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 203 million followers.

“You mean hot aunt,” one user wrote.

“Your hair is literally shining,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“This is so adorable,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re literally gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines and slaying her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a leopard-print bodysuit with long sleeves that covered her hands. Kylie held onto a matching puffer jacket and sported her light, straight brunette locks down with a middle part. She was pictured outdoors in the snow and struck a number of poses while in a forest location.