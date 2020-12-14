Brigitte Nielsen Shares Adorable Photos As She Twins With 2-Year-Old Daughter Frida In Matching Floral Dresses

The Danish actress posed with her toddler daughter as they played outdoors in matching outfits.

Brigitte Nielsen twinned with her toddler daughter Frida in new photos shared to Instagram.

The 57-year-old Danish actress and model took to her social media page to share a series of snaps as she posed outdoors with her 2-year-old.

In the photos, Brigitte and Frida wore matching floral-print dresses as they played together outside. The mom-daughter duo’s long-sleeved white dresses featured a pattern of red roses on them. A second pic showed the two playing alongside a stuffed doll that was dressed in coordinating colors, and a third featured Brigitte posing with her two dogs as one kissed her chin.

Brigitte had a youthful glow as she stared at the camera with her platinum hair slightly spiked, while Frida’s dark hair was pulled into pigtails.

The proud mama, who welcomed Frida with her husband Mattia Dessi in 2018, captioned the post with hashtags about her daughter’s identical outfit and the fact that, despite their differing hair colors, she’s her mini-me.

In the comments section, followers reacted to the sweet photos of the stunning star twinning with her little one.

“Beautiful mother-daughter time,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful mother’s love,” another added.

“I love the matching outfits!” a third chimed in.

“Gorgeous…both of you,” another admirer wrote.

It is clear that Brigitte enjoys playing dress-up with her only daughter. In fact, this is not the first time Brigitte has had a mini-me moment with her best girl. Earlier this year she posed with Frida in matching “Mama” swimsuits as they played poolside.

And in August, Hollywood Life shared pics of Brigitte and Frida wearing coordinating pink outfits and sandals as they went for a stroll to a park in Los Angeles.

The Red Sonja star was a boy mom for three decades before Frida came into her life two years ago. Brigitte has four grown sons — Julian Winding, 34, Killian Nielsen, 28, Douglas Meyer, 25, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 23 — from three previous relationships, but at age 54 she finally welcomed her baby girl after more than 10 years of trying to conceive through in-vitro fertilization.

“I finally have my little princess,” Brigitte told People shortly after Frida’s birth. “She’s healthy, and she’s beautiful. I’ve gotten everything that I wished for.”

Based on her posts from this year, Brigitte appears to be making up for lost time as she soaks up as much girl time as she can with little Frida. The actress told People that now that she’s in her 50s she’s not as “afraid’ of motherhood and knows exactly what she wants to do as she raises her daughter.