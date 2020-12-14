Katy Perry Puts On A Fierce Display In Netted Dress, Leather Gloves & Thigh-High Boots

Katy Perry took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The chart-topping singer is known for reinventing her appearance and opted for a fierce ensemble in her most recent post.

The “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” hitmaker stunned in a loose dress with a netted detail on the top. The item of clothing displayed her shoulders through the net material. The rest of the garment featured what looked to be a black tiger stripe print with hints of red splatter. Perry teamed the look with black leather thigh-high boots and matching long gloves. She has been known for her blond hair in recent years. However, Perry went back to black for this occasion, where she rocked a full fringe and long, wavy locks.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs up in front of a plain white wall. The songstress lightly tugged at the ends of her hair and gazed over to her left while lifting up her dress a bit. Perry showcased her profile, including her sharp jawline.

In the next slide, she was snapped closer up while looking down.

In the third and final frame, Perry placed one hand at her throat while she stared directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. The American Idol judge pushed her locks over her right shoulder and parted her lips slightly.

In the tags, Perry credited her hairstylist Rick Henry, makeup artist Michael Anthony, and fashion stylist Tatiana Waterford for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 762,000 likes and over 11,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 108.5 million followers.

“SHE SAID: LET’S GIVE THE GAYS AND GIRLS WHAT THEY WANT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re always beautiful no matter which hair you pull off, queen,” another person shared.

“Come back with your natural black hair again, you look so fantastic; She brings me so many memories of seeing you like this,” remarked a third fan.

“The old Katy is back,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

In August, Perry celebrated her second studio album, Teenage Dream, turning 10 years old. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teenage Dream is the second album in history to rack up five No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The only other LP to hold this record is Thriller by the late Michael Jackson.