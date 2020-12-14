Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Massive Assets By Going Braless Beneath A Plunging Top

“Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off the week with a cleavage-centered Instagram post, tantalizing many of her 11.8 million followers with a close-up view of her buxom curves as she slipped into a plunging white top. The 26-year-old opted to go braless underneath the skintight number, letting it all hang out as she struck a sultry pose.

The half-body shot saw the busty model standing with her back to a large balcony window, one overlooking towering skyscrapers at nighttime. The dark backdrop made her outfit pop out even more, putting extra emphasis on her ample curves.

While the top managed to contain Anastasiya’s famously generous chest, the daring neckline extended below her bosom, offering a great view of her voluptuous assets and teasing a glimpse of her midsection. The garment clung tightly to her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. It was a sleeveless design and featured thick straps that went around her neck, creating an oval-shaped décolletage that flaunted her tremendous cleavage. The babe paired the piece with black bottoms that appeared to hug her figure closely, giving followers a peek at her bodacious hip.

The Russian bombshell posed with one hand raised, coquettishly brushing back a lock of hair. The gesture allowed her silver stud earring to be seen. A golden timepiece sparkled on her wrist, adding sophistication to her revealing look. The stunner rested her other arm on her cocked hip, tilting her head to the side and shooting a dreamy stare at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative expression.

Anastasiya wore her hair down and parted in the middle. Her long tresses framed her face and called attention to her striking features, spilling over her shoulder and arm. One fan was particularly impressed with the hairstyle, gushing over her beauty in the comments section of the post.

“It is beautiful the hair strands descend on your shouders [sic] giving even more harmony to your beautiful angelic face,” they wrote.

Anastasiya captioned the photo with a crescent moon emoji that seemed to illustrate her dusky surroundings. She credited online retailer Fashion Nova for her eye-popping top, tagging the brand’s men’s clothing line as well.

Fans went wild over Anastasiya’s seductive appearance, clicking the like button on the post more than 120,000 times in the first five hours. The hot look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up around 1,560 messages.

“Good god you’re gorgeous,” said one person.

“You look spicy hot with that pic @anastasiya_kvitko love you my queen,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“All white when she’s feelin Godly beautiful heaven sent angel,” raved a third Instagram user.