Nicky Gile Puts Bodacious Curves On Display In A Light Blue Bikini At The Beach

Nicky Gile tantalized her 1.7 million fans on Monday, December 13, with a brand-new Instagram update. The American influencer rocked a skimpy light blue bikini, which showcased her killer physique as she served up several sultry poses for the camera.

In the first pic, Nicky was seen enjoying the warm sunshine, dressed in her sexy bikini. She was snapped from the thighs up, giving a closer look at her hourglass figure. The babe posed with her body angled to the side while taking off her gray sweater. She looked at a distance when the photographer took the shot.

The next picture showed Nicky in a similar stance. This time, she gazed into the lens. The warm sunshine hit her body, and it made her flawless skin glow. A swipe to the right featured the model standing front and center, lifting her top to show off her assets.

The next two snaps showed her in a similar pose. In the sixth image, she stood sideways, looking down. In the last two photos, Nicky moved away from the camera with her legs and perky booty visible on camera.

Nicky’s light blue swimwear included a top that featured itty bitty triangle cups with a ruched base. The cups were fully-lined and secured her buxom curves. It also boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps held the piece in place and were possibly tied over her neck and around her back.

The bikini bottoms featured a pretty low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. The waistband was made up of strings that clung to her slim waist and slender hips, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs, and the thong design flaunted her pert derriere.

Nicky kept her jewelry minimal and only wore several rings. As per usual, her highlighted tresses were worn straight, cascading down her back.

The internet personality paired the update with a short caption. She also shared that the shots were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag noted. Nicky tagged several Instagram pages in the first picture, including her other social media account.

Like most of her shares, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The upload received more than 28,900 likes and 499-plus comments in less than a day. Countless online supporters dropped compliments and praise, mainly about her curves. Some viewers gushed over her beauty.

“I can look at your gorgeous face forever,” one of her followers commented.

“You have the best body. So natural-looking. Your smile is also infectious,” gushed an admirer.

“Tummy looking so good,” a third fan wrote.