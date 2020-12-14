Haley Kalil Nearly Spills Out Of Her Dress As She Goes Braless In ‘Serious Modeling Photos’

Haley Kalil steamed up her Instagram page this weekend with a tantalizing new set of snaps that have proved hard to ignore. While the beauty often shows off her silly side on her page, she switched things up on Sunday, December 13 with a duo of “serious modeling photos” that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The double-pic update kicked off with a shot of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model stretched out across the sand. She posed in profile to the camera and propped herself up on one arm and knee while stretching her other leg out behind her and outside of the frame. She turned her head over her shoulder, gazing at the camera with a smoldering gaze as her fiery red locks spilled messily in front of her face and down her shoulders.

Haley rolled over on to her back in the second photo, arching it slightly as she worked the camera. She bent both legs up at the knee and just barely rested her toes in the soft sand while cupping her ample chest in a suggestive manner.

As for her look from the photo op, the 28-year-old sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a slinky slip dress that left very little to the imagination. The piece featured a set of thin spaghetti straps that she let spill down her arms in a sensual manner, causing the bodice to fall loosely down her midsection. An eyeful of her braless cleavage and sideboob could be seen as a result, as well as a peek at her toned tummy, giving the look a seriously seductive vibe.

The baby pink frock proceeded to bunch up around her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame along the way. It also boasted a daringly short length and sexy thigh-high slits that offered a look at her shapely thighs and calves, as well as a teasing glimpse at her perky booty.

In the caption, Haley asked her 349,000 followers to share some “funny captions” for the images, to which many happily obliged. The comments section was filled with hilarious descriptions of the steamy photo op, though some simply took the chance to compliment the star.

“The first one is when you jump in the pool and the water pulls your bathing suit down,” one person wrote.

“Seducing Taco Bell to bring back fiesta potatoes,” joked another fan.

“It’s too stunning to even think of a funny comment!! Sorry not sorry,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re so freaking beautiful girl,” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 11,000 likes after 12 hours of going live.