‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Brings The Heat In A Black Lace Bustier & Matching Panties

Hailey sat in a gray velvet chair as she modeled the lingerie.

Hailey Clauson brought some heat to her Instagram page on Sunday when she posted a tantalizing new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model sat in a gray velvet chair for the steamy shot, which a tag on the image indicated was snapped by New York City-based photographer Yulia Gorbachenko. She slid far down the plush seat in an alluring manner and rested her toned arms on top of her head as she gazed back at the lens with a smoldering stare.

Behind Hailey was a simple white backdrop, ensuring that all eyes remained on the beauty as she worked the camera. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that they would be focused on anything else.

The 25-year-old went scantily in the December 13 upload, rocking nothing more than a set of skimpy black lingerie from For Love And Lemons that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a sexy bustier that fit snugly over her midsection, emphasizing her bombshell curves and slender frame. It had underwire-style cups that featured a sheer hem and a gorgeous floral design, drawing attention to her ample cleavage. A small cutout with dainty bows fell over her midsection, while a flirty ruffle detail on the bottom helped to highlight her flat tummy.

Hailey teamed the scanty top with a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment featured the same floral embroidery and semi-sheer material as her bustier and showcased her curvy hips and thighs thanks to its high-cut design. She tucked a beautiful white flower in its strappy cutout waistband, which was pulled high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

The model’s 564,000 followers seemed thrilled with the suggestive snap, awarding it more than 5,500 likes after 11 hours of going live. It has also amassed dozens of comments, many of which contained compliments for Hailey.

“You look really great. Super cool pic,” one person wrote.

“Slay, queen, slay,” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous and beautiful woman,” a third follower praised.

“Wonderful and sexy,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Hailey often treats her massive online audience to a peek at her phenomenal physique. She recently showcased her bombshell curves in a bullet bra bodysuit as she revealed that she was the new face of Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique fragrance. The post proved extremely popular as well, amassing 6,235 likes and 188 comments to date.