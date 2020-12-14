Josephine Skriver Flashes Cleavage As She Rocks Black Bra Underneath Open Jacket To Celebrate ‘Game Day’

Josephine is a huge Las Vegas Raiders fan.

Josephine Skriver celebrated game day in a seriously sexy way. The Victoria’s Secret Angel showed some support for her favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Instagram this weekend with a sizzling set of skin-baring snaps that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The Danish bombshell’s latest social media post was shared on Sunday, December 13 — the same day the Vegas football squad took on the Indianapolis Colts — and proved to be a huge hit with her 6.2 million followers on the platform. The upload included two identical photos, the first in black-and-white and the second in color. The 27-year-old rocked some fan gear as she posed in front of a large window, though the look wasn’t exactly one that would typically be seen inside a football stadium.

Instead of the classic jersey and war-paint look, Josephine had stripped down to her lingerie to show some love for her football team, and fans showed the model some love right back. The stunner’s look included a lacy black bra with semi-sheer cups that fit snugly over her bosom, accentuating her voluptuous assets. It boasted a plunging neckline as well that featured a flirty scalopped trim, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

She added a bomber jacket as an extra layer to her look, which featured the squad’s signature silver-and-black color scheme as well as its emblem on one side. It had a set of silver buttons down the middle, though Josephine opted to leave them all undone in order to give her audience a good look at her ample chest as she worked the camera. Her followers were also treated to a peek at the catwalk queen’s flat tummy and chiseled abs in the double-pic update, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed.

Though the Raiders ended up losing their game, Josephine’s Instagram post proved to be a huge win. It has amassed more than 133,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Nice jacket,” one person wrote.

“Always beautiful and even hotter wearing RAIDERS gear,” praised another fan.

“You’re perfection,” a third follower remarked.

“Spectacular,” added a fourth admirer.

Whether she’s showing support for her team, or showing off the latest pieces from Victoria’s Secret, Josephine knows how to get her Instagram fans excited. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her flawless physique in a black bikini while enjoying a day out on a luxurious yacht. Fans seemed thrilled by the scanty swimwear look, awarding it more than 143,000 likes and 432 comments to date.