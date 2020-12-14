Natalie Roser Showcases Bombshell Figure In A Sexy Lace Lingerie Set

Natalie modeled a few new pieces from her clothing line.

Natalie Roser delighted her 1.3 million Instagram followers this weekend when she announced that the latest addition to her Rose and Bare clothing line was officially available for pre-order. The model took to her account on Sunday, December 13 to share the exciting news along with a sizzling series of photos that saw her rocking one of the lacy looks from the upcoming collection, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The update included a total of six slides, the majority of which captured Natalie flaunting her bombshell curves in a scanty bra-and-panties combo that left little to the imagination. The ensemble boasted a deep chocolate brown color that popped against the Aussie hottie’s deep tan, as well as an intricate embroidered design that gave the undergarments a flirty vibe.

Her barely there look included a minuscule triangle-style bralette with spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, as well as itty-bitty cups that teased an additional glimpse of sideboob as she worked the camera. They were fastened together in the middle of her chest with a dainty gold clasp, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Natalie also sported a pair of matching panties in the same dark hue. The lingerie showcased the beauty’s long, lean legs and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design, while its daringly cheeky cut offered a peek at her pert derriere. The piece also featured a high-rise waistband with thin satin straps that fit snugly around her waist, accentuating her trim physique, flat tummy, and abs.

The blond bombshell struck several poses during the photo sesh, standing directly in front of the camera for a few snaps while others saw her posing in profile to the lens to show off her flawless hourglass silhouette. The final shot of the upload was of a Christmas tree that was decorated with glowing lights and shiny bulbs, as well as another lacy bra from her collection.

Natalie’s followers were thrilled by the multi-slide upload, and for more reasons than one. It has amassed hundreds of comments since going live — some from fans expressing their excitement for the lace line while others took a moment to compliment the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Ahhhhh! Love love these,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous. Also, great outfit,” remarked another fan.

“So incredibly stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Simply amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 18,000 likes after just seven hours of going live.