Kinsey Wolanski Skateboards In Booty Shorts While Spilling Out Of Tiny Bikini Top

Kinsey rode her cruiser near Santa Monica Beach.

Kinsey Wolanski flaunted her dangerous curves in a tiny bathing suit top while cruising around near the beach in Santa Monica, California.

The Instagram model used a wooden cruiser with a weathered surface to show off her skateboard skills in her latest video promoting the Bang Energy drink brand. When she was shown carrying her board around, this revealed that the bottom of the deck featured the Sector 9 skateboard company logo and the words “Save a tree, ride a weed.”

Kinsey’s choice of skateboarding attire included a beach-appropriate string bikini top with a black-and-white gingham pattern. However, there wasn’t much of the classic print to be seen, thanks to the seriously small size of the garment’s adjustable cups. The tiny triangles looked like they were straining to contain her colossal cleavage as they dug into her chest. Her ample bust spilled out of the sides and front of the skimpy top. The piece’s securely tied lower string also rode up to bare a glimpse of underboob.

Kinsey’s peachy posterior competed with her upper body for her fans’ attention, even though it was more covered up. She showed off its round shape by rocking a pair of black booty shorts. The skintight bottoms featured a figure-flattering high waist that accentuated her hourglass figure while also elongating her toned legs.

The model completed her outfit with a pair of practical white sneakers. Her blond waves were partially pulled back with a white scrunchie. This ensured that her long locks stayed out of her face while she enjoyed her smooth ride.

Her video was filmed at sunset, which gave it a soft, warm glow. A filter had also been used to make it look like the footage had been recorded on old, grainy film. Kinsey was shown strolling near the beach with her board under her arm before taking it for a spin. As she rolled down the street that ran right beside the sand, she reached up to tug on the waist of her shorts.

It didn’t take long for Kinsey’s video to rack up over 32,000 likes, and her viewers also left loads of messages in the comments section of her post.

“What a vibe,” read a comment punctuated with a heart-eye and fire emoji.

“You are so sexy,” another admirer added.

“You deserve an award,” opined a third fan.

In her caption, Kinsey promised her fans that she’ll soon share some “amazing content” with them from her recent trip to Dubai. She’s already posted a few photos from her visit, including a snapshot that featured the influencer flaunting her booty in a thong while posing in front of the Dubai skyline.