Niece Waidhofer Reveals Stunning Cleavage & Luscious Locks After Over-Partying

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer continues to flaunt her ample assets for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy on Instagram. Her latest photo update, which appeared on her timeline on Sunday night, may have been one of her best offerings yet as she was snapped flaunting her bodacious bosom in a tiny, mauve-colored top that put her incredible cleavage front and center.

The sultry, close-up snap also served to show off her ridiculously long locks, which blanketed her shoulders, as well as her prominent bust, on both sides of her body.

Waidhofer captioned her post by revealing that she had spent the day resting and drinking Pedialyte. Meanwhile, her hashtag indicated that she may have partied too hard the previous night (and, perhaps, beyond). Her confession came with a clever and distinctly biblical flair.

While her wordplay was definitely on-point, the 30-year-old’s fans were clearly more taken with her knockout beauty in the uploaded snap.

In just a few, short hours after it went live on her feed, Waidhofer’s sexy share had been double-tapped almost 70,000 times. Moreover, the comments section had been completely bombarded with declarations of love and virtual catcalls. Over the same span of time, 700-plus replies had been left in the thread.

“Well you look amazing hungover lol,” reassured one fan.

“Seventh day God created the most beautiful woman on the planet,” wrote a second supporter, continuing with Waidhofer’s theme.

“Wow,” gushed a third follower. “Those gorgeous eyes and smile. Love the outfit and the color of it. Beautiful as always.”

“You’re my favorite girl on Instagram,” confessed another admirer. “Fan-bloody-tastic.”

Waidhofer’s upper body filled almost the entirety of the photo frame as she appeared to have been snapped in close proximity. Although she claimed to be recovering after having over-imbibed, her dark gray eyes looked sharp and her expression projected exuberance and confidence in equal measure.

Additionally, the subtle smile offered by her full, pink lips injected a dose of sensuality to the presentation.

So, too, did her skimpy top — a tight mini cami that popped against her pale skin — which conformed perfectly to her abundant and alluring bosom. The garment’s plunging neckline further served to entice as it left her upper chest area largely exposed. All the while, her flowing dark hair framed her sinuous physique.

The model completed the look with a thick, brass-colored choker, which drew attention to her dainty neck as she posed.

Two days earlier, Waidhofer flaunted her bare thighs in addition to her bare navel and perky bustline in a sexy shot that showed her sporting a sweater miniskirt, tiny top and furry, holiday-appropriate cap.