Iskra Lawrence Models A Tight Red Mini Dress In Throwback Shot Before Showing New Reality Of Parenthood

Social media star Iskra Lawrence wowed her 4.6 million Instagram followers after posting a photo that displayed her pre-baby body in a tight mini dress before showing a more recent shot that displayed the realities of parenthood.

The dress was a bright red color that not only added a major pop of color to the photo but also flattered Iskra’s glowing skin and blond hair. The neckline of the garment was a plunging v-style silhouette that exposed the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The dress featured long sleeves in addition to an oversized belt that cinched at the waist to accentuate Iskra’s hourglass figure.

The hemline was short and ended mid-thigh so that a majority of Iskra’s legs were on full display. Iskra completed the look with a pair of metallic strap sandals that added to the luxe aesthetics of the shot.

The model styled her hair into a trendy center part and allowed her tresses to cascade down to her shoulders in the loosest of waves. She sported a chic light pink manicure and a dainty gold necklace.

Iskra posed by smiling at the camera as she was captured mid-stride while walking down a street. She held hands with her partner and father of her child, Philip Payne. While Iskra had opted for a bright red, Philip kept his ensemble in a monochromatic black palette.

While the first photo was a glamorous image of a night out, the second was a brutally honest image of parenthood. Philip appeared to have baby vomit trickling down his shirt, and Iskra also appeared to be dealing with a mess while trying to feed her newborn child.

In the caption for the double-pic update, Iskra herself poked fun at the lifestyle change.

“Things look a lil different these days,” she joked while adding the laughing-crying face emoji.

Fans went wild over the funny new upload and awarded the post over 96,000 likes and more than 220 comments.

“Wonderful picture! Embrace parenthood in all its ups and downs!” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with several winking face emoji, pink hearts, and fire symbols.

“Awh so sweet! Bossing it at being parents, no matter what baby may project at you! Xox,” encouraged a second.

“The best moments. They go by fast. Enjoy!” added a third.

“You guys are goals,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with the hallelujah hand symbol and a heart-eye face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Iskra had wowed fans earlier this fall after modeling some new Aerie products while showing off her Christmas gift guide.