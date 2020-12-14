Chelsea Handler Wears Herbaceous Garland, Displays Her Transformation From Beauty Pageant Contestant

Chelsea Handler wowed her 4 million followers with her most recent Instagram update on Sunday evening, particularly those who did not know that the controversial comedian and political activist was once a Miss Teen New Jersey contestant.

Chelsea shared a side-by-side pair of snaps that showed her current appearance compared to an adolescent – and very perky – version of herself decked out in late-80s fashion finery. A Photoshopped caption across the image read “How it started vs. How it’s going.”

The earlier snap showed Chelsea standing with her arms at her sides and facing the camera at a slight angle. She wore a remarkably shiny formal dress featuring electric-blue satin with gold beaded detailing. The entire body of the snug-fitting garment was ruched, and embellished around the shoulders with stiff, boxy sleeves topped with huge fabric flowers. The same detailing festooned the mid-length skirt.

A wide sash reading “Teen of America” was draped diagonally across her torso. She looked at the camera with a sweet expression and an enormous smile.

Chelsea’s long hair was backcombed and hair-sprayed to create an immense amount of stylish volume in the front and both sides, and then styled into thick, luxurious curls that spilled over her shoulders.

A glare from what appeared to be a fluorescent can light reflected off the tan, geometric wallpaper in the background.

In a comical lie-detector test for Vanity Fair in 2019, she revealed that although she did not win the pageant, she did place in the top 15.

In the recent photo on the right, Chelsea posed close to the camera for a three-quarter beauty shot. She wore a classic white button-down shirt, which was open low enough to reveal a hint of her voluptuous cleavage, and grasped both halves of the fabric just below the popped collar.

She appeared confident and serene as she gazed high into the air, and a reflected catchlight made her blue eyes shine.

Chelsea accessorized with a few key items that seem to help define her adult persona — a circular wreath constructed from what appeared to be marijuana buds rested on the crown of her head. She also proudly displayed a pendant spelling “Voter” in gold cursive letters strung on a delicate choker chain.

Chelsea’s Instagram followers loved the post, and took to the comments section with hundreds of responses.

“OMG! Sister! My fellow beauty queen!” actress Michelle Pfeiffer exclaimed.

“Jersey Hair,” a second person observed.

“That hair before though,” a third follower remarked.

“Love your hair,” yet another supporter declared, following the words with a crying-laughing emoji and a red heart.