Amanda Cerny Rocks A Skintight Mini Dress For Marge Simpson Cosplay & Works On Her ‘Booty Gains’

Amanda let her followers know that she's been busy creating content for them to enjoy.

Amanda Cerny went all out to bring The Simpsons matriarch Marge Simpson to life in a new video.

On Saturday, the popular vlogger, model, and actress thrilled many of her 35.4 million followers when she shared a collection of sexy visuals on her Instagram page. In her video, the one-time Playboy Playmate of the Month teased some of the potential content she’s been busy creating for her online audience to enjoy. The possibilities included cosplay, workouts, cooking, gaming, modeling, dancing, and her feet. Her lower extremities were bare in one shot, but they were pixelated to prevent foot fetishists from admiring them.

In another clip, Amanda flaunted her cosplay skills in an elaborate Marge Simpson costume. Her skin was painted the same vivid shade of yellow as the cartoon character’s, and she replicated her signature beehive by rocking a tall blue wig of tightly-coiled curls. The camera began at Amanda’s feet and panned up to show off her complete costume. She wore a pair of shiny red stilettos that accentuated the toned appearance of her shapely legs. Her take on the animated mom’s wardrobe staple, a strapless green dress, was much shorter. Its high hemline displayed her canary-colored thighs, while its skintight skirt hugged her derrière to emphasize its peachy shape. She accessorized with a red beaded necklace and matching drop earrings.

A snippet of The Simpsons theme song played as Amanda turned around. She stood in front of a television showing an episode of the cartoon, and she mouthed along with audio of Bart’s mom begging everybody to “please be on your best behavior.”

When she mentioned that her fans might get to see some fitness content, Amanda was shown working up a sweat in a gym. She rocked a peach athletic ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and a pair of biker shorts. She was on her hands and knees on a weight bench. The position provided a peek at her ample cleavage as she lifted her head up to address the camera. She spoke about working on her “booty gains” while performing a modified version of a donkey kick.

Amanda’s promo amassed over 290,000 likes, and her fans left numerous messages in the comments section.

“Wow you made my morning really good,” wrote one fan.

“That was the best advertising I’ve even seen!!” another admirer wrote.

“I’m curious how committed you were to cosplaying Marge, how much yellow paint did you go through?” asked a third Instagrammer.

“I had to bathe for 4 hours to get it all off! But only for my only fans!!! Haha sacrifice was worth it,” read Amanda’s response.

This wasn’t the first time that the model dressed up like a cartoon character with iconic hair. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a sexy Cruella de Vil costume for Halloween.