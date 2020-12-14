‘The Challenge’ Ashley Mitchell Bares Freckles And Tight Abs Wearing Skimpy String Bikini

Ashley Mitchell wowed her Instagram followers with her most recent update on Sunday, which featured the reality television celebrity wearing a tiny bathing suit that displayed her incredible physique and posing in an idyllic location. Over 2,300 fans double-tapped the vibrant snap during the afternoon it went live.

Ashley is well-known for being a contestant on many versions of the MTV Challenge series, which was preceded by her appearance on Real World: Ex-Plosion. She signed back up for the 36th season of The Challenge, which was released a few weeks ago, on December 9, 2020.

Ashley geotagged her location in a coastal resort town in Mexico, and teased in the caption about her athletic figure being the result of indulgent at-home food delivery – which has become a norm for lots of people affected by quarantine.

Her joke appeared to carry no weight, however, as she looked healthy and fit in her barely-there bikini. The suit was a rust color that beautifully complemented her gingery complexion and bright blue eyes.

The top featured an underwire support and wide-set halter straps. An embroidered lace detailing embellished the edges of the cups, above which the swell of Ashley’s pert bust could be seen.

The matching bottoms were tied together with long spaghetti straps on either side of her hips, and the ends dangled against her belly. The garment dipped enticingly low in the center, leaving the maximum possible amount of visible bare skin. Bright sunshine poured across Ashley’s body, and created faint shadows along the lines of her killer abdominal muscles.

She posed reclining on the side of her right hip, with the corresponding arm extended and her weight on her outstretched palm. Her legs were stacked on top of one another, with her knees offset and slightly bent.

Ashley’s left arm was draped along the top her shapely thigh, and a portion of a black tattoo peeked out from beneath her wrist.

Her auburn hair was parted off-center and plaited into a single long braid slipped over one shoulder and fell against her breast. Sexy, messy layers apparently affected by the tropical humidity framed her face.

Ashley’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and showered the fiesty redhead with praise for her amazing look.

“That body girl, its fire, i want what your [sic] having,” one fan gushed, adding heart-eyes and flame emoji for emphasis.

“Lmao Uber eats did not make me look like this,” a second fan responded, referring to her cheeky caption.

“I see they do a body good!” a third person exclaimed.