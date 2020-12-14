Picture Of Sasha Obama In A Bikini Bottom And Tiny Top Heats Up Social Media

Sasha Obama is heating up social media with a picture showing off her fantastic physique.

The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama was seen wearing a bikini bottom and a tiny shirt in the snap that emerged on Sunday. Wearing long blue nails and a pair of belly chains, the 19-year-old gazed into the camera for the viral snap.

The picture got some immediate attention online, with many taking to Twitter to post it and share observations about how much she’s grown up since America was first introduced to her as an adolescent.

“Miss Sasha Obama is not here to play with y’all!’ one person tweeted.

“Sasha Obama is 19 now, omg I feel old…” tweeted another.

This is not the first time that Sasha has caused a stir on social media in recent weeks. As the New York Post noted, she was seen in a TikTok video where she and some pals danced to the Popp Hunna song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” a portion of the song that contained an expletive. The video was posted by one of the other dancers seen in the clip, the report noted, and drew some pushback online as Sasha and her pals were not wearing masks, though it’s not clear if it got her in trouble with her parents. As the report noted, her dad was full of praise for both of his daughters in a recent interview.

“They all have multiple bada** qualities,” Barack Obama said. “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images

It was not immediately clear where the photo of Sasha getting viral attention on social media on Sunday originated. While many of those sharing it on Twitter said it came from Instagram, the former first daughter did not appear to have a public page, so it may have been shared by someone else with her that day.

It was also not clear exactly when the photo may have been taken. Sasha is currently an undergraduate at the University of Michigan, though the picture appeared to show her outdoors at night time. It was likely not taken at college, or not anytime recently as she had on only a small shirt and bikini bottom, which would not be appropriate for the near-freezing temperatures around her campus.