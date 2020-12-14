Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Cut-Out Swimsuit While Paddleboarding: ‘Take Me Back’

Kim Kardashian delighted her 193,000 Instagram followers with a dreamy throwback photo in which she posed on a stand-up paddle board surrounded by pale turquoise ocean and an idyllic sky. The glamorous mega-celebrity wistfully expressed her desire to return to the tranquil environment in the caption, although she overshadowed the incredible view with her flawless appearance and skintight outfit.

Kim wore a one-piece, indigo-colored bathing suit with a pair of revealing cut-out sections on both sides that exposed the majority of her narrow, toned midsection. The garment had a low, wide neckline above which a hint of cleavage was visible and thin fabric that showcased the details of her curves.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wore a pair of electric blue bicycle shorts that clung to her world-famous hips and derriere. She finished off the outfit with a pair of rubbery white water shoes, which appeared to give her some traction on the board, which featured an abstract orange, white, and faux wood design.

Kim stood in the middle of the flotation device with her feet planted shoulder-width apart and a slight bend in her knees to maintain balance. She held a long paddle diagonally across her body and dipped it just past the surface of the ocean. She lifted the equipment high into the air with her left hand, then stabilized it mid-way down with her right.

The paddle had evenly spaced rings around the top of the handle with which to test the depth of the surrounding water.

Kim accessorized with turquoise mirrored sunglasses with elongated lenses and no discernible frame. They appeared to show a vague reflection of the end of her and potentially the person taking the image. Her long, brunette hair was parted in the center and worn in loose waves that cascaded halfway down her back.

Over 334,000 of Kim’s Instagram fans liked the post in less than half an hour after it went live, and thousands of people hit the comments section, many with praise for her spectacular look. Lots of supporters used flames, hearts, and other affectionate emoji to convey their adoration.

“Why’s she posing like one of my homemade action figures?” one fan teased.

“That looks like so much fun,” a second follower observed, referring to Kim’s recreational pastime in the snap.

“I would obviously take you away, the question is, your destination?” a third person inquired.

“I thought that a drawing omggg,” a fourth person raved, taken aback by the flawless, picturesque appearance of the entire image.