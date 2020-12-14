‘Modern Family’ Star Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Famous Figure In Multiple Outfits For Her Holiday Line

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara stunned her 20 million Instagram followers after modeling several different ensembles to showcase the holiday collection from her clothing line.

The first outfit that she wore was a gorgeous fitted sweater dress. The fabric was made from a trendy ribbed material that clung to her figure and flattered her curves. The dress featured long sleeves and a turtleneck silhouette to keep Sofia warm despite the December chill. The hemline ended at the knee but was accented with a slight slit to give the wearer a wider range of movement. The color of the dress was a festive burnt orange that complemented the Colombian star’s glowing skin. Sofia styled her hair into soft waves that cascaded down past her shoulders and sported a gold cuff bracelet as her main accessory.

For the next outfit, Sofia again wore a turtleneck, though this time as a top. The shirt was a light caramel hue and was once again made from a fabric that hugged her physique. The Hot Pursuit star coupled the top with a pair of medium-wash jeans that had several trendy tears throughout the legs. The silhouette was a mid-rise style with a waistband that rested just above her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. She styled her hair in soft waves and sported a chic dark plum manicure. She also accessorized with a gold chain necklace.

Last not least, Sofia modeled a leopard print jumper. The jumper was a sleeveless style that exposed her toned arms and shoulder. A belt tied at her midriff to highlight her tiny waist and a v-neckline showed a small glimpse of the actress’s décolletage.

After showing off the three main ensembles, Sofia went on to pose with her family. The group was all smiles as they all wore another piece in her collection — a fuzzy bomber jacket in a fun animal print pattern.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the video over 82,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“Your family is the best, you are all so beautiful and amazing!! [I love you] all,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of sparkling pink heart symbols and heart-eye face emoji.

“Omg so cute” raved a second.

“You are the most beautiful women ever,” echoed a third.

“I love your holiday collection,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, Sofia had wowed fans earlier this week after flaunting her figure while getting back to work.