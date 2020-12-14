Mandy Rose Shows Off Her Curvy Body In A White Bikini & Fur Coat To Tease 2021 Calendar

Mandy shared a video with festive flair.

WWE bombshell Mandy Rose paired swimwear with winter wear to tease a gift that will keep on giving all throughout 2021.

In her latest Instagram update, Mandy used an emoji to reveal that her fans will soon be able to get their hands on a calendar featuring steamy photos of the wrestler and her SmackDown rival, Sonya Deville. The two real-life friends and donut fanatics created a line of merchandise inspired by their YouTube series, DaMandyz Donutz, and the calendar will seemingly be sold under the brand name.

Mandy gave her 2.7 million followers a small taste of what they’ll see if they purchase the collection of pictures, but she did so using a video format. The footage that she shared began with an extreme closeup of her flawless, radiant face. The camera captured the dark roots of her blond bob, which was styled with a center part. Her hair looked like it had been flat-ironed so that it was smooth and sleek.

The camera then zoomed out to give viewers a good look at her toned figure. The athlete’s skin had a dewy glow and a deep tan that popped against the bright white color of the bikini that she wore. Her bathing suit top featured a fixed triangle design with a V-neck that displayed an eyeful of her perky cleavage. Silver trim added a touch of sparkle and visual interest to the garment. Her low-rise bottoms featured similar detailing.

Over her two-piece, Mandy wore a striped fur coat that featured shades of burgundy and scarlet. She left the front open to ensure that her fans got to see her bikini body, including her washboard stomach and muscular thighs. She upped her outfit’s sex appeal even more by finishing it with a pair of black thigh-high stockings. Her visible jewelry included a pair of diamond solitaire earrings and a silver designer watch.

Mandy directed her gaze downward and casually brushed her hair back behind one ear. When she trained her eyes on the constantly moving camera, she gave it a smoldering look.

Her video was filmed in front of a living room. A Christmas tree decorated with twinkling lights sat in one corner, which seemingly prompted many of her followers to share their holiday greetings in the comments section. The also showered Mandy with compliments.

“Damn you look amazingly gorgeous,” wrote one viewer.

“You look fantastic,” another admirer remarked.

“Wow. You are very lovely. You are 1 of the only reasons I still watch wwe,” read a third message.

