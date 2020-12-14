Trump Administration Comes Under Fire After Report Top Officials Jump The Line To Get COVID-19 Vaccine First

High-ranking White House officials will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, receiving it at a time when it is in very limited supply and mostly available only to high-risk health care workers across the country.

As CNN reported, the top officials within the Trump administration will be among the first in the country to be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“Those vaccinations, which could begin as soon as this week, would come while the vaccine is in extremely limited supply and only generally available to high-risk health care workers,” the report noted.

The report added that other parts of the Trump administration will be vaccinated in the coming days, including frontline providers at the National Institutes of Health.

As CNN reported, the Pfizer/BioNTech began being shipped out this weekend, with distribution coming in waves that prioritize those at the highest levels of risk and with roles in treating patients. As more doses become available, the distribution becomes wider until it becomes available to the general public starting in 2021. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the rapid development is “truly historic.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The news that top White House members would jump the line was met with a backlash online, with many criticizing the decision. As CNN noted, Trump and many in his inner circle came under intense scrutiny for flouting social distancing measures and forgoing measures like wearing masks. Trump himself regularly said he would not wear a mask before relenting months later and wearing them on occasion. But even as he began adhering to the recommendations of his own top public health experts, the president would regularly mock Joe Biden for wearing a mask.

Trump himself would test positive for coronavirus, as did a number of other high-ranking members.

“Please don’t waste vaccines on the trump White House, they’ve done nothing for society or the greater good,” tweeted Molly Jong-Fast, editor at The Daily Beast.

Others said it was not fair that officials who had set a bad example and downplayed the virus will now have the opportunity to be vaccinated ahead of the general public.

“This is profoundly despicable,” on critic tweeted. “They called Covid a hoax & helped to spread it with abandon. Their selfish disregard for others & entitlement knows no bounds. If America was the Titanic, they’d be the people pushing the elderly, women & children over to get on the life boat first.”