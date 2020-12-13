‘General Hospital’ Splits Up Sam & Jason, & Fans Have Plenty To Say About It

This past week on General Hospital, Jason and Sam ended their relationship. Chances seem pretty good that they will make their way back to one another eventually, but in the meantime, viewers had plenty to say about this development via social media.

Just a few months ago, Sam was willing to go to great lengths to be with Jason. It was forbidden by her parole officer for them to be together, but she was not taking no for an answer. Eventually, she gave Valentin the proxy for the ELQ votes held by Danny and Scout in exchange for getting a less rigid parole officer.

After that, the couple was free to be together. However, his being targeted in the Floating Rib explosion that could have killed Danny was a wake-up call for her. She decided that for the safety of the kids, she couldn’t be with Jason any longer.

Is this really it for “JaSam”? Some General Hospital fans are already speculating about new romantic partners for both of them.

There are a number of people noting that they don’t think this storyline is true to Sam’s character. Others express their frustration that she was ever pulled away from Billy Miller’s Drew.

“I know I am in the minority but I hope Jason & Sam do go separate ways. The characters haven’t grown in a long time,” one General Hospital fan noted on Twitter.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Ever since Kelly Thiebaud’s Britt returned to Port Charles, the General Hospital writers have seemingly been testing the idea of having her with Jason. By the looks of things, a fair number of viewers are game to see these two together.

“Yes, I call Jason Morgan trash and yes, I’m about to ship that trash with my fave Britt Westbourne. Go ahead and call me a hypocrite,” another General Hospital fan teased.

“I have no doubt Sam and Jason will eventually reunite. However, I think the writers have created a good opportunity here to explore the characters with different partners. I wouldn’t mind seeing Jason and Britt paired together and Sam and Brando (or Dante) paired together,” someone else suggested.

The General Hospital writers had seemingly done a similar dance in testing Sam and Brando’s chemistry together. As for Dante, that potential pairing does seem to be a popular suggestion on Twitter. Sam and Dante aren’t related, but some see them as too close to being related for comfort.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps seem to signal that Jason will remain focused on what Sonny needs from him for now. Unfortunately, it seems that Sam may mostly take a step back entirely.

A couple of months ago, Monaco hinted that there were some big changes on the way that might upset viewers. Was this what she was referencing? She hasn’t said anything more, but for now, it seems that General Hospital fans will need to hang tight and stay tuned.