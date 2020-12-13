Jessie James Decker Looks Gorgeous Trimming The Tree In Silky Blue Pajamas

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a festive update in which she got cozy while getting her home all ready for the holidays.

The photo was captured in Jessie’s home, and she had a large tree that towered over her petite frame. It was set up in an area of the house with a high ceiling, and a walkway overlooking the area could be spotted towards the upper left of the shot. A few of Jessie’s decor items were also visible in the shot, including a printed rug with fringe around the edges and two large vases.

Jessie looked casual and cozy in a silky blue pajama set from her own brand, Kittenish, whose Instagram page she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The pajamas were long-sleeved, with a fit that skimmed over Jessie’s curves without clinging too tightly. They had a faux fur trim around the cuffs in a slightly darker shade of blue, adding a extra dose of glamour to the ensemble.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that had a drawstring waist. The silky fabric clung to her peachy posterior before skimming over her toned legs, ending with the same furry trim that was on her sleeves.

Only the tips of her shoes were visible underneath the hem of the pants, and Jessie’s blond locks were styled in tousled waves. She had decorated for the season in a neutral color palette with frosted ornaments and a fluffy white skirt around the base of the tree.

Jessie smiled at the camera as she had both her arms raised, adjusting some of the branches as she flashed a radiant smile. The branches and lush evergreen needles were illuminated by warm white lights that added a magical glow to the image.

She paired the adorable snap with a caption advertising a discount code for the Kittenish store, and her followers loved the update. The post received over 35,800 likes as well as 96 comments within one hour of going live.

“The most beautiful human being,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“How LONG do your legs look! Holy smokes,” another follower chimed in.

“I love this and your tree!” a third fan remarked.

“Will you get more in stock?? I need this set,” another follower commented, loving Jessie’s outfit.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie showed off her fit figure in a hot pink bikini that accentuated her curves. She paired the swimsuit with hoop earrings and, in the caption accompanying the steamy image, told her followers to “do your squats and make today count.”