Whitney Johns Tugs Stockings Up While Wearing Vinyl Boots In Sizzling Video Update

Fitness model Whitney Johns shared an enthralling video update on Sunday afternoon that put her 584,000 Instagram followers in a festive mood. She rocked a skimpy lingerie set and a pair of over-the-knee stiletto boots while teasing the camera with her incredible physique.

The post received over 10,000 likes in the first several hours after it was uploaded, including one from fellow social media celebrity Katelyn Runck.

Whitney mentioned in the caption that she was behind-the-scenes at a photo shoot for Fitness Gurls Magazine Holiday edition, and declared the commencement of the dozen days of Christmas tidings. She also hashtagged “Santa’s helper,” presumably referring to herself as his unusually titillating assistant.

She wore white lingerie featuring an underwire bra with lace-edged demi-cups and simple thong panties which showcased Whitney’s pert derriere. The two pieces were connected by an alluring combination of wide straps crossing over her torso and delicate, feminine lace.

Pairs of straps were attached to the top and bottom of the garments, forming a double “x” pattern across the front of her body. They were all connected to an additional strip which encircled her slender midsection just above her navel, and fastened in the back. Additional lace details embellished the otherwise modern design of the outfit.

Whitney added a set of red wrist cuffs with decorated with fluffy white maribou feathers and metal ring clips. She finished off the ensemble red thigh-high stockings, and seductive white vinyl boots.

The post was a close-up shot of Whitney quickly tugging the top of her right stocking further up her thigh with both hands. She then kicked one heel back into the air, tossed her hair back, and gave the camera a coquettish smile as she sauntered out of frame.

Whitney chose the introduction from the seasonally-appropriate Christmas Carol “Jingle Bell Rock” to accompany the merry Instagram reel.

She posed in a room with a high, vaulted ceiling from which a mechanical disco ball was suspended. The back wall was covered with floor-to-ceiling cream-colored brick surrounding the iron grate of a fireplace, which appeared to be unused.

A portable metal clothing rack containing a selection of sultry holiday apparel was visible on one side of the room, and the floor was strewn with other signs of rushed preparation – a bottle of hairspray, a pair of sneakers, a jacket, and a Santa hat.

The other side of the fireplace was flanked by an enormous silver palm tree wrapped in tiny red lights.