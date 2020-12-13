Yaslen Clemente Shows off Cleavage And Curves In Scanty Bra-And-Panty Set

Social media influencer Yaslen Clemente stunned plenty of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 13, when she shared a revealing new photo of herself.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed in front of a white and dark gray wall as she positioned herself in the center of the frame and struck an eye-catching pose.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out to place emphasis on her curvy form. She grabbed on her locks with her right hand and placed her left hand on her left thigh. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and stared directly into the camera’s lens emitting an engaged, sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted to the right and looked to be blown out in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders — a do that deviated from her usual curly style. She rocked her manicured nails long with a light blue polish.

The model showcased her busty chest in a white bra that featured two thin shoulder straps, red detailing and a red heart print. The non-padded garment’s low-cut front drew eyes to her busty assets as it revealed a great deal of her cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of panties that featured a scantily cut design which showed off her curvy hips and bodacious backside. She accessorized the sexy bedroom look with a drop necklace.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her undergarments were designed and manufactured by Dolls Kill, a Los Angeles-based clothing company. She also wished her fans a good Sunday.

Sunday’s post was met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from social media users as it amassed more than 25,000 likes since going live three hours. Hundreds of admirers also headed the comments section, where they complimented the model on her body, her beauty, and her skimpy ensemble.

“Wow wow wow, as beautiful as ever,” one user wrote, adding several fire emoji to their comment.

“You look flawless. You have really beautiful eyes. Have an awesome day,” chimed in a second fan, following their kind words with yellow heart and flower symbols.

“Wow you look incredible in that outfit,” a third admirer gushed.

“You make my life better,” praised a fourth individual.

Yaslen has teased her Instagram fans with plenty of breathtaking content this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded a sexy video of herself in vibrant coral-colored thong bikini that flaunted her killer curves once more.