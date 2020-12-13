Sara Underwood Sizzles In An Insanely Sexy Monokini Near A Waterfall

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a revealing monokini. The photos were captured by photographer Steve Bitanga, whose Instagram page Sara made sure to tag in the caption of the post.

In the first shot, she stood on a rock covered in lush green moss, with greenery all around her, including a collection of tall trees atop a nearby rock formation. A waterfall cascaded down the cliffs, and crossed the land in a bubbling stream that Sara overlooked.

She showcased her bombshell body in a skimpy monokini that left little to the imagination. The garment was a bold pink hue on the top and red on the bottom, and her curves were on full display. For the first slide, she was halfway turned away from the camera, revealing a serious amount of side boob as her curves threatened to spill out of the skimpy cups.

Her back was almost entirely exposed, with the vibrant red fabric covering up only a small section of her pert posterior. She was barefoot in the image, and she had one foot planted on the ground and the other balanced on the balls of her feet for a dynamic pose.

Her blond locks were loose, blowing gently in the wind, and she had her gaze focused on something nearby as the photo was captured.

The second shot was taken from a slightly closer perspective, and Sara turned her attention to the camera, throwing a sultry glance over her shoulder. She placed one hand on her waist and brought the other to her blond tresses, seeming to sweep some of her silky strands away from her flawless features.

The vibrant colors of her swimsuit meant that she stood out in the images, even in the naturally colorful landscape, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 25,800 likes within 50 minutes of going live, as well as 185 comments from her audience.

“So beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Sara you are very very sexy,” another follower chimed in.

“I approve this thirst trap,” a third fan remarked.

“I’m looking at absolute perfection,” yet another commented, adding several emoji, including two flame emoji, to the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara gave her audience a glimpse into her newly-built larger cabin in the woods, in a series of snaps where she stretched out in bed while rocking a silky pink nightie.