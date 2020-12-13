Chanel West Coast Shows Off Sexy Physique In Tiny Crop Top With Tight Leggings

Chanel West Coast is showing off her killer physique in a series of new Instagram photos. The Ridiculousness star recently hosted a Christmas get-together for her closest girlfriends and she shared some pics of their time together. The rapper made sure to note in her caption that she gifted all of her gal pals with rapid COVID-19 tests to make sure it was safe for them to party together.

Two photos in the series were of Chanel alone, where she played with the camera. In the first pic, the “Sharon Stoned” singer posed with her backside to the camera, showing off her rounded rump. She sported a Christmas-themed pajama ensemble consisting of a tiny v-neck crop top and high-waisted leggings. She closed her eyes and blew a kiss to her followers while standing in front of her decked out Christmas tree.

The second picture was a side profile of Chanel’s killer bod, where she flashed her toned tummy to her fans. She held one hand up by her head, with the other resting on her hips as she posed with her mouth open. The TV personality wore her long brown locks down and in loose curls, which landed right above her behind.

For extra flair, she sported some Christmas-themed nails which were quite long in length.

The other photos in the series contained all of Chanel’s friends who also wore their festive jammies to the shindig. All the women tested negative before heading up to the MTV stars residence, as she took extra precautions. The girls exchanged gifts with one another, as dozens of wrapped presents could be seen in the background of the selfies.

In the comments section, some fans complimented Chanel while others slammed her for having a get-together, despite her noting she had her guests tested. Others stayed out of the debate and just focused on Chanel, complimenting her look and wishing her a happy holiday.

“My kind of party!” one fan wrote.

“How are you so beautiful?” another added.

“Happy Holidays to these pretty ladies,” a third said.

Chanel has been in the Christmas spirit for several weeks now and has been posing in several holiday-themed posts. Earlier this week she sported a festive getup consisting of a red and green miniskirt and matching top. The singer bent over slightly in the photo while covering her mouth, looking like a pinup girl. She stood in front of some wrapped presents and ornaments for the fun snapshot.