Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler Under Fire After Posing For Photo With Former KKK Leader

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is coming under fire after posing for a picture with a former Ku Klux Klan leader, an incident that comes less than a month before she faces a critical runoff race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

As Newsweek reported, the picture showed Loeffler posing beside far-right activist Chester Doles, who shared the image on social media. He is a former KKK leader with connections to several white supremacist groups, the report noted. He now operates a group called American Patriots USA, which he said is free of racism.

But Doles has a long history of racism and violence, the Atlanta Journal Constitution noted. He was sentenced in 1993 for the brutal beating of a Black man in Maryland and spent decades both in the KKK and the neo-Nazi National Alliance. He was more recently connected to the violent racist skinhead gang known as the Hammerskins, marching with them at the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The picture led to some sharp criticism of Loeffler, who had already been under fire from actions seen as racially charged. Loeffler, who is the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, pressed the league to drop its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

ALERT: Kelly Loeffler just posed for a photo with Chester Doles, a former KKK leader who runs the white supremacist American Patriots USA. In 1993, Doles nearly beat a Black man to death. In 2017, he marched in Charlottesville. This is who @KLoeffler is proudly appealing to. pic.twitter.com/4YZcvL05rf — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) December 13, 2020

“There is no room for racism in this country. We cannot have it. But there’s an organization different from the saying, an organization called Black Lives Matter founded on Marxist principles. Marxism supports socialism,” she said at the time, via NPR.

The photo with Doles drew viral attention online, with many criticizing Loeffler. As the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported, her campaign released a statement saying she does not associate with Doles and would not have allowed him to take a photo had she known his identity. Her campaign also condemned the former KKK leader.

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Stephen Lawson, a spokesman for her campaign, said in a statement Sunday.

Loeffler faces a January runoff election against Raphael Warnock that will be key for both parties. Both she and fellow Georgia Sen. David Perdue are facing runoff races that will determine which party holds power in the U.S. Senate. If Democrats can win both races, it would bring the Senate to a 50-50 tie that would allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.