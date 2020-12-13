Gabby Epstein Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Bikini While Posing On A Balcony

On Sunday, December 13, Australian model Gabby Epstein shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old striking a variety of poses on a balcony overlooking a pool, numerous houses, and a beach.

Gabby opted to wear a skimpy sky-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece, from the swimsuit company OneOne Swimwear, featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. As for accessories, the model sported gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and rings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond beauty pulled back her wavy hair in a half-up ponytail with a blue scrunchie.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and placed her hands on the balcony railing. She looked directly at the photographer with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by resting her elbows on the railing and turning her neck to look off into the distance.

Gabby turned away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere in the third snap. The final shot showed her facing forward once more.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to her bikini’s print. She also credited the professional photographer Clint Robert with taking the pictures.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 29,000 likes. Quite a few of Gabby’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So pretty,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“D*mn Gabby! Looking good girl,” added a different devotee, along with both a heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“What a goddess,” remarked another admirer.

“You’re gorgeous sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Gabby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut tank top and tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 70,000 times since it was shared.