Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Goes Braless In An Edgy All-Black Ensemble: ”Tis The Damn Season’

Nastia sat on the ground to reveal that she wore nothing underneath her black blazer.

Nastia Liukin referenced a pop song title inspired by a beloved Christmas carol in the Instagram share that she posted on Sunday, December 13, but she opted to rock a dark and edgy look instead of apparel that was merry and bright.

In a pair of two pics, the former Olympic gymnast was all decked out in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit was partially comprised of an asymmetrical wrap skirt with a fitted design. A large button on the waist secured the piece’s front flap in place. The skirt’s hemline was high enough to show off a significant amount of Nastia’s slender thighs.

She teamed the chic garment with a crisp tailored blazer. The jacket appeared to have some stretch to it, and its pointed shoulders created a strong silhouette. She completed her outfit with a pair of combat-style ankle boots with textured detailing and silver D-rings. She wore the laces undone on the ankles for a loose fit that gave her look a grunge edge. Her footwear also featured thick lug soles with red accents on the bottom. While the shoes only added a little extra height to her frame, Nastia’s svelte legs still made the petite athlete look as tall as a supermodel.

She accessorized with a gold nameplate necklace and a pair of dark sunglasses with sharp geometric frames. Her pale blond hair had a naturally wavy look.

Nastia’s first photo wasn’t quite as racy as her second. She stood outside on a raised walkway with a few large trees in the background. She leaned against a thick concrete railing that had been painted off-white. She posed with her left forearm pressed against her stomach and her other arm raised up so that her curled fingers were even with her neck. Her chin was upraised, and she was smirking at the camera. She looked confident and cool.

In her follow-up photo, it became evident that she was not wearing a bra. Nastia leaned against a brick wall while sitting on a paved surface with her legs crossed in front of her. She was captured gazing down at the open front of her blazer, which revealed her bare chest.

Her festive, feisty caption seemed to reference the title of the Taylor Swift song “‘Tis the Damn Season” from her new album Evermore, which was noted by a few fans of the pop star in the comments section of Nastia’s post. Others lavished the Olympic gold medalist with praise.

“Love these! So glam!” read one response.

“Smoking hot,” commented another fan.

“Flawless. You’re absolutely stunning, Nastia,” gushed a third admirer.

This wasn’t the first time Nastia experimented with a braless look. In another popular pic, she displayed her bare décolletage in an unusual strapless dress with a revealing neckline.