Chris Christie Says There Is ‘No Evidence’ Of Voter Fraud, Donald Trump Is Pushing ‘Absurd’ Theories

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discussed President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with This Week host Martha Raddatz, Christie — who is a Republican and a loyal ally of the commander-in-chief — argued that courts across the nation are dismissing the lawsuits brought up by the Trump campaign for a reason.

According to Christie, “the legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity.”

“And the reason why the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit.”

“And, also, there’s no evidence,” Christie added, noting that Trump has repeatedly attacked Republican Party governors for refusing to intervene in the election.

Christie noted that Trump praised Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as recently as September, but now claims that they helped Democrats and President-elect Joe Biden rig the presidential race.

For instance, Christie pointed out, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Georgia officials did not properly verify signatures on absentee ballots, deeming the contest illegitimate. In reality, the signatures were verified not once, but twice.

Christie said that the governors Trump has been relentlessly attacking are simply doing their jobs and following the U.S. Constitution and called on Republican politicians to stand up to the commander-in-chief.

Christie stressed that the Supreme Court did not reject Trump’s lawsuits due to a “lack of courage,” as the president has repeatedly claimed, but because his lawyers failed to back up their allegations with proof.

“It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out. It’s a lack of evidence and a lack of any type of legal theory that makes any sense,” he stated.

Al Drago / Getty Images

On Friday, as The Washington Post reported, the SCOTUS dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas on behalf of the Trump campaign. The suit sought to overturn the results in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Corey Barret all voted against taking up the Texas case. Justices Samuel Alito Jr. and Clarence Thomas argued against rejecting the filing, but said that Texas had no standing to pursue such a challenge.

Nonetheless, Trump and his allies have not yet given up. As The Inquisitr reported, a group of GOP congressmen is allegedly planning to challenge results in five swing states.