Zahida Allen Sizzles In Strappy Red G-String & Bra: ‘Dressing Up In ICE-OLATION’

Zahida Allen caused things to heat up for her Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared a sexy photo. The former The Challenge star looked smoking hot in skimpy red lingerie as she enjoyed some time in isolation.

Zahida struck a provocative pose straddling the edge of a stainless steel, freestanding bathtub. In the background was a tufted black upholstered wall with a golden horned animal head on it. All eyes were on her, though, as she flaunted her voluptuous curves in a tiny red strappy g-string that left little to the imagination. The garment highlighted her rounded butt while emphasizing her slender waist and fit lower back. On top, she wore a matching lace bra with plenty of straps that wrapped around her ribcage and over her shoulders. The pose revealed her flat tummy. Zahida completed the sexy outfit with a pair of nude high-heel sandals.

The star’s highlighted layered brunette locks fell in soft curls from a side part, with the shorter layers framing her face. She posed partly facing away from the camera, and she looked back over her shoulder into the lens with a sensual look on her face. Zahida held her full pink lips slightly open, and her brown eyes popped in the shot.

Zahida noted that her outfit came from DEZNUDA Lingerie, and the photo shoot occurred at The Shankly Hotel. She credited Chris D Photo with the photography. Instagram users showed the post a lot of love, with nearly 5,700 hitting the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Hope this is under my Christmas tree. You look stunning, girl,” enthused one fan who added a red heart-eye cat emoji.

“Stunning figure! So sexy, Zahida. Keep up the good work,” a second follower replied, including flames, lips, and roses to complete the comment.

“Such a sensual perfect woman. Absolutely amazing hot pose, and look what hot outfit. It looks so good on you. Just incredible. Good photograph work! I like the picture very much,” gushed a third Instagram user who added several hearts.

“The amazing curves on that sensuous body. I’m on the naughty list now due to the thoughts running through my head,” a fourth devotee teased along with several heart-eye emoji.

