Michael Flynn Says Americans Will ‘Not Allow’ Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appeared on Fox News on Sunday and claimed that Americans would oppose Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration in January, Raw Story reported.

Flynn first expressed optimism at the president’s failed campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election and said there is “conclusive evidence” of foreign interference and Dominion voting machine fraud.

“And so what we have to stop doing is saying [there is] nothing to see here, you know, we’re going to continue to march down the road towards a false inauguration, which the country will not allow that right now.”

Flynn’s comments come on the heels of his appearance at the Saturday “Stop the Steal” rally. As reported by Law & Crime, Flynn led the Trump-backing crowd in prayer before he pushed back on the Supreme Court’s decision not to overturn the results of the election in a handful of swing states. The intelligence official later made remarks that echoed his recent Fox News appearance.

“[Trump] knows — he knows — that the people that he can trust are people that he’s never met. And that’s you. He trusts you because he knows you know what’s going on and you will not allow what’s going on to happen in our country.”

The retired United States Army lieutenant general previously stirred controversy when he called on Trump to declare martial law and have the military force a new presidential election.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The forthcoming Biden inauguration appears on track to be a contentious one. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with a Republican Party they perceive as betraying the president amid his claims of election fraud. Elsewhere, some have criticized members of the GOP who are entertaining Trump’s claims of election fraud and accuse them of opposing America’s democratic system.

Despite Trump’s claims of interference, Democratic lawyer Marc E. Elias noted that the president and his legal team have thus far lost 57 lawsuits this year and won just one.

According to NBC News, Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a 2024 presidential campaign on Inauguration Day. The publication claimed earlier this month that there is “preliminary planning” for the event, although sources familiar with the discussions said no final plans are in place. The date purportedly has special significance to Trump because it’s the day he filed for re-election in 2017.

Nevertheless, Trump is allegedly not planning to attend the inauguration. The head of state has also refused to call Biden or invite him to the White House and reportedly doesn’t plan on doing so.