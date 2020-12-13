Katelyn Runck Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Green Printed Set

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update taken out in Calabasas, California, as the geotag indicated. The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, whose Instagram page Katelyn made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption.

For the first shot, she was perched on the back of what looked like an upholstered seating area on an outdoor balcony or patio. A stone railing overlooking a breathtaking view was positioned behind her, with a statue placed atop it.

Katelyn showcased her killer curves in a skimpy cropped shirt that covered little more than a bikini would. The garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and was crafted entirely from a deep green fabric with a delicate white print atop it. There was a twisted embellishment nestled underneath her breasts that drew more attention to her chest, and the top ended just below her chest, leaving plenty of her toned stomach visible in the look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms, and they were a high-waisted style that further accentuated her fit figure. The fabric clung to her sculpted hips and thighs before transforming into a looser fit over her calves, giving the ensemble an effortless vibe.

Katelyn had her long brunette locks styled in a side part, with the silky tresses tumbling down her chest in soft curls. She placed one hand on either side of her on the upholstered surface, and kept her gaze fixed on the camera.

She showed off the full look in the second image, which was taken while the sun was setting, casting a gorgeous glow over her entire figure. Katelyn stood with her legs a little more than hip distance apart, showing off her long, lean body as she stood in the naturally stunning spot.

She paired the images with a quote from Buddha, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 12,000 likes as well as 513 comments within two hours of going live.

“Wow you’re looking beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Yes queen,” another commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous as always,” a third fan remarked.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” yet another chimed in, including a clapping hands emoji to emphasize his point.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared an update in which she rocked a feminine dress with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample assets. She paired the look with knee-high leather boots for a country chic vibe, and wore her hair loose for the stunning snaps.