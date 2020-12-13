WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Stars Says Officials Have Plans To Revisit Controversial Storyline

In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Lana revealed that WWE has plans to revisit her controversial storyline with Liv Morgan.

The angle, which saw Morgan interrupt Lana’s 2019 wedding to Bobby Lashley and declare her love for “The Ravishing Russian,” ended without a conclusion. However, Lana said that they could return to it in the near future.

“I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it’s a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that’s what I was told. That we’re going to revisit it at some point. So I’m looking forward to revisiting it at some point.”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, some of the superstars involved in Lana’s affair storyline were upset that it didn’t receive a finale. Morgan was brought in later on, and besides some on-screen segments and a brief Royal Rumble spot, the women never got to do much together.

Rusev — who was also involved in the situation — was taken off television after he refused to extend his stay with the promotion. That may have factored into the decision to abandon the program all of a sudden.

WWE also received criticism from LGBTQ groups for the insensitive nature of the segments. However, Lana and Morgan’s interactions were a hit on social media, which may cause the company to overlook the controversial aspects and negative press should they return to the program down the line.

Lana also explained that Morgan is one of her best friends and she’d be delighted to work with her again. “The Ravishing Russian” says that they have an incredible bond, which would make her feel comfortable exploring the story’s more risque aspects.

The Sportskeeda report also stated that Paul Heyman no longer being in charge of creative could prevent the drama from being explored again. He was fired from his position earlier this year, so it would need to be handled by other officials.

It’s also worth noting that both superstars currently compete on different brands as well. While the promotion has been known to abandon the rules of the brand split in the past, it’s likely that Lana and Morgan will be kept apart for a few more months at least.

Lana is currently enjoying a push on Monday Night Raw and will team up with Asuka to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC.