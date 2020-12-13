Brit Manuela Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Red Lingerie

On Sunday, December 13, American fitness model Brit Manuela shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing in front of a mirror that was hanging above a sink. A bottle of self-tanning mousse from Bali Body had been placed on the sink. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in New York, New York.

She sizzled in red lingerie that featured a strappy bra and a pair of cheeky underwear. The risque set put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. The color of the garments also looked stunning against her tan skin.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep side part.

In the first image, Brit faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. She focused her attention on her reflection in the mirror and appeared to be in the process of putting on a tanning mitt. She altered her position for the following photo by turning to the side and lowering her gaze.

In the caption of the post, Brit suggested that she was about to start the process of self-tanning when the pictures were taken. She also advertised for Bali Body by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Looking gorgeous babe!!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“YOU ARE THE HOTTEST MODEL EVER,” added a different devotee.

“How the heck are u so perfect,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“How are you so beautiful tho,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black bikini that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 94,000 times since it was shared.