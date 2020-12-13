Bella Thorne Rocks A Semi-Sheer Bodysuit With A G-String & Reveals Her ‘Back Acne’

Bella's racy look also included polka-dot pieces.

Actress Bella Thorne teased her fans on Sunday by sharing another set of racy photos on her Instagram page.

Bella’s latest image carousel included a caption, which she used to acknowledge the visible acne on her back. However, the confident actress didn’t let the blemishes prevent her from showing off a considerable amount of skin in an edgy black bodysuit. The garment featured sheer panels that got daringly close to revealing too much in some of her pics. However, its most risqué detail was its G-string back. The piece also boasted a zipper front, a deep neckline, and strappy accents.

Bella’s first pic was zoomed in to keep the focus mostly on her gorgeous face. Her luxuriant red hair was styled in loose waves and arranged with a deep side part that covered up most of her right eye. She stared at the camera in a sultry fashion with her pink lips sensually parted. The former Shake It Up star posed inside a room where sections of the ceiling and wall were decorated with a black-and-gray pattern resembling tree branches.

The background of her second snapshot included a built-in shelf that displayed two decorative silver vessels. Bella stood in a corner and blew swirling tendrils of smoke from her mouth. She was pictured from the thighs up, so more of her body was visible. The shot revealed that her outfit included a pair of satin pajamas with a bold black-and-white polka-dot print. She left the front of her billowy top open and arranged it so that the sleeves alone kept it on her body. The pants’ elastic waistband was provocatively pulled down so that it stretched around the tops of her thighs.

Photos of the back of her bodysuit revealed that it was crafted out of fine, see-through mesh. The fabric was embellished with a large scorpion design that looked like a tattoo. A thin G-string was attached to the back panel, but Bella’s pajama pants hid most of the skinny strap from view.

The former Disney Channel star further tantalized her fans by biting her lower lip, sticking her tongue out, and posing with her backside pressed up against the wall.

Bella revealed that her seductive pictures were actually screenshots from an iPhone video. The alluring image captures attracted the attention of many of her 24.3 million IG followers, who awarded her slideshow with over 860,000 likes. Even though she mentioned it herself, few of her fans commented on her back acne.

“Only a very few people in the world can be hot and cute at the same time and that’s all you,” wrote one fan in response to her post.

“Naturally beautiful as always,” commented another admirer.

“You’re like a fine wine. The more of you I drink in, the better I feel,” a third message read.