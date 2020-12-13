Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Amazing Curves In Tiny Peach Bikini

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa teased plenty of her 12.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 13, when she shared some smoking-hot new images of herself clad in a bikini.

The 22-year-old bombshell was captured at the beach for the two-slide series, as the ocean filled the background behind her. Jailyne stole the show in each frame as she struck some sexy poses that called attention to her famous form.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera while she cocked one hip in the first slide. She had one foot in front of the other and placed both hands on her head. She stared directly into the camera’s lens and pouted. She showed off the back of her figure in the second photo, as she propped her derriere out. She also looked to be adjusting her bottoms with her head rotated slightly to her left.

Her long brunette locks appeared to be in slight, natural-looking waves that fell around her back. Her nails seemed to be cut short and polished with a light color.

Jailyne flaunted her bosom in a peach bikini top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The number’s bandeau-style body wrapped around her busty chest, revealing a great deal of cleavage and a bit of underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching thong bottoms that featured thick high-rise straps which accentuated her slim core. The briefs also had two additional thin straps that drew the eye to her curvy hips and bodacious booty. Jailyne accessorized the poolside look with a necklace, and a naval piercing.

Per the geotag, she was photographed at the Four Seasons resort in the Maldives. In the caption, she revealed that her bathing suit was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company.

The smoking-hot series seemed to be a bit hit with social media users as it accumulated more than 125,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Hundreds of admirers also commented under the post to share their adulation for the model, her beauty, her figure, and her bikini choice.

“You are truly a gorgeous goddess,” one individual wrote, following their compliment with a number of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful from head to toe,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are the hottest, thickest female,” a third fan asserted.

“God must have made you in his leisure time” a fourth user proclaimed.

