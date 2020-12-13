Sarah Houchens Goes Braless Under Crop Top While Sporting Ripped Shorts

Blond beauty Sara Houchens looked comfortable and sexy while flaunting her figure in her latest Instagram share. The model sported a white crop top with a pair of ripped denim shorts while enjoying some sights in Florida.

Sara’s top was made from a ribbed fabric, and it was cropped at her ribs. It had a plunging neckline and short sleeves. Her shorts had a high waistline and featured several rips and holes on the front and back.

Sarah’s post consisted of three pictures that saw her sitting outside on a balcony overlooking a view of the city. According to the geotag, she was in Tampa, Florida. Wispy clouds filled the sky, and it appeared to be a nice day to enjoy some fresh air.

In the first picture, Sarah faced the camera while she sat on the railing of the balcony with her Daisy Dukes unbuttoned. She leaned back on her hands while she looked away from the lens at the area below. With her back arched, she flaunted her chest. Her toned thighs and chiseled abs were prominent in the picture.

The second frame was similar to the first in that it caught Sara from a side angle as she looked at the view her her shoulder. She pulled on the waistline of the shorts with an arch in her back, showcasing her trim midsection and bustline.

Sarah was standing in the third photo with her back to the camera. She ran one hand through her hair while standing with one hip cocked to the side. Thanks to plenty of holes in the back of the Daisy Dukes, part of her booty was on display. The stance showcased her hourglass shape as well as the tops of her thighs.

In the caption, Sarah mentioned the view while also tagging online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of her outfit.

Her fans seemed to love seeing her flaunt her figure, and told her so.

“You’re killin everyone on here!” one admirer joked.

“Absolute perfection!!!!” gushed a second fan, adding several emoji that included red hearts and a kiss.

“Gorgeous head to toe,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So beautiful and sensual!” wrote a fourth Instagram user, adding smiley-face emoji with heart eyes.

Earlier this week, Sarah showed off quite a bit more skin in a brown bikini adorned with small shells. She shared a three photos that captured her flaunting her front and backside while standing beside a swimming pool in in St. Petersburg, Florida.