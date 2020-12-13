Karl Rove Says Donald Trump May Be Perceived As ‘Sore Loser’

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, former President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff, Karl Rove, said that President Donald Trump will look like a “sore loser” if he continues disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to an excerpt from the interview, which is available on Raw Story‘s YouTube channel and can be viewed below, Rove told anchor Chris Wallace that he expects Trump and his allies in the Republican Party to continue contesting the election, even though Democrat Joe Biden won both the popular vote and the Electoral College.

Rove said that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Republicans tried to “disrupt” Electoral College voting in battleground states and noted that pro-Trump electors might try to override the popular vote and cast their votes for the commander-in-chief in order to ensure he gets another term in the White House.

Still, Rove said that any such attempt would most likely be unsuccessful. “I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned tomorrow and I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned on January 6,” he stated, referring to the date on which Congress will formally declare Biden the winner.

Trump has floated the idea of running again in four years. According to Rove, refusing to accept the results of the 2020 race could help him win the GOP nomination, but it would not help the the United States.

“If his goal is to lay the predicate, to come back in 2024 and run again, he’s helping himself at least gain the nomination. But I think in the long run he’s not helping himself or the country.”

“America likes comebacks but they don’t like sore losers and he is on the edge of looking like a sore loser and probably will look like it after January 6,” Rove warned.

During the 2020 campaign, Rove repeatedly urged Trump to change his strategy. In an October interview, for instance, he described Trump’s constant attacks on Hunter Biden, the president-elect’s son, as ineffective, telling the commander-in-chief to focus on issues voters care about, such as coronavirus and the economy.

It remains unclear if Trump is actually interested in mounting a comeback presidential bid in 2024, but polling suggests that his supporters want him to do just that.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a Fox News poll released Friday found that 79 percent of Trump voters and 71 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again. In the same survey, 77 percent of Trump voters said that they believe the election was stolen.