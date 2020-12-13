WWE News: Lana Shares Real Thoughts On Being Put Through Tables By Nia Jax

Earlier this year, WWE superstar Lana spent a few consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw being put through tables by Nia Jax. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, the “Ravishing Russian” opened up about how she felt about the storyline.

According to Lana, she believes that she shocked a lot of fans by taking so many bumps. She also noted that she proved people wrong about her toughness, including herself.

“I surprised myself and surprised a lot of people. I don’t think anyone thought I was going to be durable, as resilient, and tough. And I said, ‘No, you’re not going to keep me down.’ No one is. I am tough, I am durable, I am resilient, and I am more than enough. I told myself those words every morning (laughs) and I repeated it over and over again until I believed it. And, yeah, I just kept on showing up, kept on coming back, ‘No, you’re not going to keep me down, Nia.'”

Lana went on to say that being put through the tables did take its toll on her physical wellbeing. The Monday Night Raw star described Jax as a “strong woman” and noted that she felt the impact of her attacks the next day.

However, the “Ravishing Russian” also reiterated that the punishment only made her stronger, and made her even more determined to beat Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at TLC.

As The Inquisitr previously wrote, many fans and pundits believed that the table spots were the company’s way of burying Lana. They coincided with her real-life husband, Miro, appearing on AEW Dynamite and taking shots at WWE, which reportedly upset officials.

The divisive angle appeared to have the opposite effect, however, as Lana went on to receive a push. She was the last woman standing for Team Raw at this year’s Survivor Series, and she’s found herself chasing title gold since then.

As The Inquisitr pointed out, it is believed that the table spots was the company’s way of trying to get her over with the fans. She was a heel prior to the storyline, but crashing through the wood resulted in her getting more sympathy and support from viewers.

Lana’s tag team with Asuka, the red brand’s Women’s Champion, has seemingly been a hit as well. In addition to pairing up on television, they’ve shared some social media posts that received a lot of positive feedback.