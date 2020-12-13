‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Billy Rots In Jail

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for December 14 through 18 teases a reckoning for Billy Abbott. He and Victor clash as the younger man spends time behind bars for shooting Chance — an act that was meant for Adam.

Y&R spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) figures out that Alyssa (María DiDomenico) is the eyewitness that plans to testify, placing Billy (Jason Thompson) at the scene of the crime. Whoever pulled the trigger aimed for Adam (Mark Grossman) ended up hitting Chance (Donny Boaz). Lily firmly believes in his innocence and begs him not to confront Alyssa, but Billy decides he has to figure out what the reporter is doing. Not surprisingly, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows up and arrests him, which means he will spend some time behind bars.

While Billy is in the Genoa City jail, he has a lot of time to think about things, and the CBS daytime drama will devote another stand-alone episode to the younger Abbott. Not too long ago, he wrestled with himself after struggling with Adam’s return to Genoa City in a poignant moment. Since then, he’s seemed to be okay.

Next week, an orange jumpsuit clad Billy finds himself in the slammer, and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) confronts him. Whether or not Victor truly visits or is merely a figment of Billy’s subconscious doesn’t matter. The mustache has plenty of things to say to Billy, and he has a few bones to pick with his ex-father-in-law.

Victor exclaims that surely Billy didn’t think he’d get away with things without paying. He accuses Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) dad of setting him up to take the fall for the shooting. A furious Billy thinks that the whole thing is Victor’s payback for the past. While Victor shakes his head in the negative, he does inform the father of his grandchildren that he’s happy to see him in jail where he deserves to be. Of course, Billy begs to differ.

Victor relays a litany of screwups from his former son-in-law. He laments how the younger man hurt Victoria and their children Katie and Johnny. While he claims the older man knows nothing about him, Victor says he knows his future, which is right there rotting in the small, cold, gray cell. As usual, The Mustache accuses the youngest Abbott son of being a complete loser, and it seems as if Victor might be right about the future. It’s looking bleak for Lily’s boyfriend.