Most Americans Don’t Want Donald Trump To Run Again, 42 Percent Say He’ll Be Remembered As One Of Worst Ever

A majority of Americans don’t want to see Donald Trump run again in 2024 and more than four out of every 10 said he will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history, a new poll finds.

The Fox News poll found strong opinions on both sides of Trump’s tumultuous four years in office, with significant numbers on both sides saying he will go down as either one of the worst or best presidents of all time. Along with the 42 percent who said he will be remembered among the worst leaders, 22 percent said he will be considered one of the best in the nation’s history.

The performance of the U.S. economy, which saw sharp declines with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, was a major factor in those numbers, pollsters said.

“Only 32 percent think we’re better off than before Trump took office,” says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who together with Democrat Chris Anderson conducted the survey. “That’s one reason why half of voters say history will judge his presidency negatively.”

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

But a majority of Americans agreed that the outgoing president should not make a return to politics. As Business Insider noted, most hope that he will sit out the 2024 election.

“With regards to whether Trump should run again in 2024, it’s a negative from the majority of voters. 57% would rather somebody else leads the GOP into the next election,” the report noted, adding that close to eight out of 10 Trump voters said they wanted him to run again and seven out of 10 Republicans. Among Democrats, just one out of every ten wanted to see him on the ticket in 2024.

As The Inquisitr noted, there are reports that Trump does plan to mount another attempt at the White House, and could be announcing it soon. Trump has not yet said what he plans to do in the next cycle, and has continued to insist that he really won the race year but was the victim of widespread election fraud. The Supreme Court this week shot down an attempt to overturn results in a series of key swing states that went for Joe Biden, with experts saying that will effectively end the attempts from the president’s campaign and allies to challenge the outcome.

Even without an announcement one way or the other, some top Republicans have already supported the idea of Trump going for the nomination again in 2024. That includes Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said last month that he endorses the “Trump 2024 movement.”