La La Anthony Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy Sports Bra With Matching Bike Shorts

La La Anthony is showing off her fantastic figure in a series of new Instagram snaps. The 39-year-old was one of the lucky celebrities to receive a slew of clothes from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park line with Adidas and she modeled some of her pieces for her 11.1 million followers to see.

In the sexy new photos, La La rocked a strappy black sports bra which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The bands of the bra had the Ivy Park logo written on them and were gold with gray lettering. The former TRL host also sported matching bike shorts which had bold gold stitching and a thick waistband. The shorts clung to La La’s curves and were cut off mid-thigh.

The Power actress showed off her famous backside in one of the snapshots as well. Her followers also got a full glimpse of her thigh, as the shorts had a sheer patch that ran up her leg.

La La wore her long maroon locks down and in loose waves, which landed just above her booty. She swept her hair to one side of her face and pulled it in front of her shoulders. The former reality star stared deeply into the camera putting her fans in a daze.

In the caption for the post, La La thanked Beyoncé for the new fitness gear by writing “XO” with a bee emoji, a symbol that has become synonymous with the famous singer.

The post brought in a lot of love and had over 360,000 likes in less than a day. Thousands of comments piled up in the comments section where the TV stars’ fans and famous friends complimented her on her sexy physique.

“You are flawless,” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

“Real hot girl,” Vanessa Bryant added.

Kim Kardashian also complimented her longtime pal by leaving a group of flame emoji.

Fans of La La also left the comments section riddled with complimentary emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face and the crown as many labeled her a “queen.”

La La has been showing off her insane figure lately on Instagram, as the mother-of-one has been posing in some revealing ensembles. Earlier this week she sported a crop top hoodie which showed off her killer abs. She held her arm up by her head in the photo, also flashing a little bit of underboob to her admirers. Hot athleisure has been her wardrobe of choice recently, and La La manages to make it all look so effortlessly sexy.