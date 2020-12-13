Natalie Roser Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Skimpy White Two-Piece Swimsuit

Blond beauty Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling duo of snaps taken on the beach. The photos were captured in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and they were shot as part of a spread for Series Magazine, the publication that Natalie is the editor of, according to her Instagram bio.

In the first snap, Natalie posed with her body turned away from the camera, allowing it to capture the back view of her swimsuit. She wore a white bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette, and the stark hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and the back featured a narrow band wrapping horizontally around her torso, secured with a clasp in the middle.

The bottoms featured high-cut sides that hugged her hips, and Natalie glanced seductively over her shoulder for the shot. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a tousled, effortless style, with several strands framing her face and blowing in the wind. She played with her silky tresses as she posed for the sultry shot. The background, which featured a sandy beach and large rock formations, was blurred in order to make Natalie the focal point of the image.

She kept her back to the camera for the second snap, but the perspective showed off more of her flawless figure. The bikini bottoms she wore were a thong style, with a large triangular patch of fabric covering up her lower back, and leaving her pert posterior fully exposed. She had one foot planted on the ground and the other resting on a rock, and the pose drew even more attention to her shapely rear.

Natalie’s blond locks cascaded down her back, and she added an extra sultry vibe to the picture by bringing the straps of her bikini top down her arm, leaving her shoulders bare.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 10,400 likes as well as 153 comments within three hours of going live.

“So stunning,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful Beach Babe,” a third fan remarked.

“Perfection,” another follower commented, captivated by Natalie’s beauty.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her followers with a short video clip in which she showed off the five colors in the new lace range for her lingerie brand, Rose and Bare. She captured the looks with her cell phone camera in a narrow mirror, showing off her toned figure for her audience to appreciate.